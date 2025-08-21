Microsoft Finally Fixes Upgrade Failures with 0x8007007F Error

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

For over a week, some Windows users struggled with upgrade attempts crashing out with a dreaded 0x8007007F error. The issue affected both Windows 11 and Windows Server platforms, mostly during setup upgrades, and left many stuck midway through.

Now, Microsoft has confirmed that the problem is fully resolved as of August 15, 2025. Systems attempting the upgrade after this date should no longer encounter the error.

Affected Upgrade Paths

Well, the bug didn’t affect every Windows user. Rather, those moving across specific builds were impacted. The upgrade failures were most common when:

Moving from Windows 10 1809, 21H2, or 22H2 to Windows 11 22H2 or 23H2

Upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to 2019 or 2022

Upgrading from Windows Server 2019 to 2022

While Microsoft hasn’t revealed what triggered the bug, the company says retrying the upgrade process now works fine.

Interestingly, the issue never affected upgrades to Windows 11 24H2 or the upcoming Windows Server 2025. Customers moving to those versions were able to complete the process without running into the error. Those still dealing with the issue, check our guide to fix the upgrade failure 0x8007007F error.

To remind you, this isn’t the only patch Microsoft had to rush out. Alongside the 0x8007007F fix, the company also released emergency out-of-band updates to resolve another bug that caused Windows reset and recovery to fail after the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates.