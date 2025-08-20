Microsoft Releases Emergency OOB Updates (KB5066189, KB5066188 & KB5066187) to Fix Reset & Recovery Issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has released emergency out-of-band updates to fix a serious problem caused by the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates. The bug broke reset and recovery features on systems running Windows 10 and older versions of Windows 11.

The faulty updates included KB5063875 for Windows 11 (versions 23H2 and 22H2), KB5063709 for Windows 10 22H2 and LTSC 2021 editions, and KB5063877 for Windows 10 LTSC 2019 releases.

After installing these, users found that attempts to reset their PCs, keep files, or recover systems through built-in tools would fail. IT professionals also reported problems when using RemoteWipe CSP to reset devices remotely.

To resolve the issue, Microsoft quickly rolled out emergency patches: KB5066189 for Windows 11, KB5066188 for Windows 10 22H2 and LTSC 2021, and KB5066187 for Windows 10 LTSC 2019.

It’s worth noting that these cumulative updates replace the problematic August patches and do not require previous updates to be installed first.

Microsoft advised users who have not yet installed the August security updates to apply the new out-of-band releases instead. Devices unaffected by the issue do not need this patch.

The latest updates are available as optional downloads via Windows Update and Windows Update for Business. Users can also manually install them through the Microsoft Update Catalog.