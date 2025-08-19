Microsoft Confirms August Patch Tuesday Updates Trigger Reset & Recovery Failures

An out-of-band (OOB) fix is already in development

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Windows 11 update feature

Microsoft has officially confirmed a serious issue introduced in the August Patch Tuesday updates. The bug affects reset and recovery features across multiple supported versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The problem prevents users from resetting or recovering their PCs through standard tools. The company notes that impacted options include Reset this PC, Fix problems using Windows Update, and device wipes through RemoteWipe CSP. Not to forget, all these recovery actions fail on affected builds,.

Which versions are affected

As first reported by Neowin, Microsoft’s Windows Release Health dashboard details that the following client versions are impacted:

  • Windows 11, version 23H2
  • Windows 11, version 22H2
  • Windows 10, version 22H2
  • Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021
  • Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2019

Interestingly, Windows 11 version 24H2 is not affected. It’s worth noting that Windows Server editions are also unaffected. Microsoft has also confirmed that an out-of-band (OOB) fix is already in development. The company plans to roll it out before the next scheduled Patch Tuesday on September 9, 2025.

Until then, users running impacted builds should avoid using reset or recovery options. Microsoft recommends waiting for the emergency patch to ensure system stability.

All in all, the bug highlights the risks tied to routine security rollouts, even as updates deliver essential fixes. Microsoft says it will share further details once the OOB update is available.

