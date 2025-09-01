Microsoft Fixes CertificateServicesClient (CertEnroll) Error in Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has addressed a CertificateServicesClient issue that was causing error events to appear in the Windows Event Viewer after recent updates. The company confirmed the fix through its official Windows release health dashboard, noting that affected users no longer need to take any action.

The bug first surfaced following the July 2025 non-security preview update (KB5062660) and persisted through the August 2025 Patch Tuesday release.

Users on Windows 11 version 24H2 reported seeing repeated error messages logged with Event ID 57, pointing to the Microsoft Pluton Cryptographic Provider. The event was triggered on every reboot, yet Microsoft clarified that the error was harmless and had no effect on system functionality.

That’s not all; the company explained that the logged message related to a feature still under development and could safely be ignored. No Windows processes or security features were impacted, and performance remained unaffected.

Microsoft has patched the issue with KB5064081, released on August 29, 2025, and is rolling out gradually. Consumer devices running Home and Pro editions will receive it automatically, while commercial customers with IT-managed environments can expect availability within the next month.

Besides fixing the immediate problem, Microsoft says all future security and non-security updates will carry this resolution by default, ensuring users will no longer encounter the error in Event Viewer after restarts.