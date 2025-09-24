How to Find Your Microsoft Forms ID Quickly

How to

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you need to connect your form to other apps or just want to share it properly, you will first need the unique Form ID. Finding it is quick and only takes a few steps.

Table of contents

How to Get Form ID in Microsoft Forms?

1. Open Microsoft Forms

Start by signing in to Microsoft Forms and opening the form you need.

  1. Go to forms.microsoft.com.
  2. Sign in with your Microsoft account.
    Enter password - Login to Microsoft Teams Admin Center
  3. Select the form you want to use.

If you are cleaning up your workspace, you can also learn how to delete a form in Microsoft Forms to remove the ones you no longer need.

2. Check the URL

Once the form editor is open, you can spot the ID directly in the URL.

  1. Open the form editor in your browser.
  2. Look at the address bar.
  3. The form ID is the long string of letters and numbers after FormId=.

3. Use the Share Option

You can also find the form ID by copying the share link.

  1. Click Collect responses in the top right corner.
  2. Copy the sharing link that appears.
  3. The ID is also inside that URL, usually after /Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=

Sharing is also a powerful feature in Forms, and you can explore more about it in this guide on how to share Microsoft Forms with others.

4. Copy for Integration

Once you have located it, copy the ID for later use.

  1. Highlight the ID string.
  2. Copy it using Ctrl+C or right click.
  3. Paste it into Power Automate, Excel, or any other app that requires it.

Why the Form ID Matters

The form ID uniquely identifies your survey or quiz. Without it, apps cannot pull data from Microsoft Forms. It is essential for automation, embedding, or advanced reporting.

FAQs

Where is the Microsoft Forms ID stored?

It is stored inside the form URL when you open or share the form.

Can I change a Form ID?

No. Each form has a permanent ID generated when it is created.

Is the Form ID the same as the link?

Not exactly. The link contains the full URL, while the ID is only the unique code inside it.

Why do I need the Form ID for Power Automate?

Because Power Automate uses the ID to know which form to collect responses from.

Conclusion

Finding your Microsoft Forms ID is simple once you know where to look. With it, you can easily integrate your forms into workflows and make the most of Microsoft 365 tools. If privacy is a concern, you might also want to see how to make Microsoft Forms anonymous before sharing responses.

More about the topics: Microsoft Forms

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages