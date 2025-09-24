How to Find Your Microsoft Forms ID Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you need to connect your form to other apps or just want to share it properly, you will first need the unique Form ID. Finding it is quick and only takes a few steps.

How to Get Form ID in Microsoft Forms?

1. Open Microsoft Forms

Start by signing in to Microsoft Forms and opening the form you need.

Go to forms.microsoft.com. Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Select the form you want to use.

2. Check the URL

Once the form editor is open, you can spot the ID directly in the URL.

Open the form editor in your browser. Look at the address bar. The form ID is the long string of letters and numbers after FormId=.

3. Use the Share Option

You can also find the form ID by copying the share link.

Click Collect responses in the top right corner.

Copy the sharing link that appears. The ID is also inside that URL, usually after /Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=

4. Copy for Integration

Once you have located it, copy the ID for later use.

Highlight the ID string. Copy it using Ctrl+C or right click. Paste it into Power Automate, Excel, or any other app that requires it.

Why the Form ID Matters

The form ID uniquely identifies your survey or quiz. Without it, apps cannot pull data from Microsoft Forms. It is essential for automation, embedding, or advanced reporting.

FAQs

Where is the Microsoft Forms ID stored? It is stored inside the form URL when you open or share the form. Can I change a Form ID? No. Each form has a permanent ID generated when it is created. Is the Form ID the same as the link? Not exactly. The link contains the full URL, while the ID is only the unique code inside it. Why do I need the Form ID for Power Automate? Because Power Automate uses the ID to know which form to collect responses from.

Conclusion

Finding your Microsoft Forms ID is simple once you know where to look. With it, you can easily integrate your forms into workflows and make the most of Microsoft 365 tools.