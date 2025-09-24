How to Make Microsoft Forms Anonymous in a Few Easy Steps

If you want honest answers in Microsoft Forms, anonymity is the way to go. This guide will show you how to set it up, share it, and know the limits of this feature.

Change the settings

Here’s how you can quickly make your form anonymous:

Open your form in Microsoft Forms. Click the More form settings icon (three dots) at the top right. Select Settings.

Under Who can fill out this form, pick Anyone can respond. Turn off Record name if you see that option.

Save and copy your link.

If you want to organize questions better, you can also read about how to add sub-questions in Microsoft Forms.

Share an Anonymous Microsoft Form

Once your form is set to anonymous, you need to share it the right way:

Click Collect responses at the top.

Copy the link under Anyone with the link can respond. Share it through email, Teams, or embed it on your site.

To give respondents more flexibility, you might also want to see how to add a comment box in Microsoft Forms.

Now anyone with the link can reply without giving their identity.

Limitations of Anonymous Forms

You cannot see who sent each response.

You won’t be able to follow up with individuals.

Results may be less reliable compared to sign-in forms.

FAQs

How do I check if my Microsoft Form is anonymous? Open Settings and confirm that Anyone can respond is selected and Record name is off. Can I collect anonymous responses inside an organization? Yes. As long as you allow Anyone can respond and remove sign-in requirements, it stays anonymous. Are quiz results still anonymous? Yes. The anonymous option works for both surveys and quizzes. Can I make only some questions anonymous? No. When you turn on anonymity, it applies to the whole form.

Conclusion

Making Microsoft Forms anonymous is simple and quick. With the right settings, you can collect feedback, surveys, and polls without showing who answered. If you no longer need a survey, you can also learn how to delete a form in Microsoft Forms.