Microsoft Forms: Delete a Form in 4 Easy Steps

If you have forms you no longer need, you can delete them in just a few steps. This guide is here to help you learn how to remove a form from Microsoft Forms, whether it is in your personal account or shared with a group.

How to Remove a Form in Microsoft Forms?

1. Open Microsoft Forms

Start by getting into Microsoft Forms.

Go to forms.microsoft.com and sign in with your Microsoft account. Navigate to My forms to see all the forms you have created.



2. Locate the Form

Next, find the exact form you want to delete.

Scroll through your list until you see the form you want. Hover over it until the three-dot options menu appears.

3. Delete the Form

Once you have located it, you can go ahead and remove the form.

Click the three dots (More options). Select Delete from the dropdown menu.

Confirm the deletion in the pop-up window.

4. Check the Group Section

If your form is stored in a group, you need to check there as well.

Open the Group forms section. Repeat the same deletion steps to remove it from the group.

FAQs

Can I recover a deleted Microsoft Form? No. Once a form is deleted, it cannot be restored. Can I delete a form shared with a group? Yes. If you have the right permissions, you can delete it from the group. Does deleting a form remove its responses? Yes. All responses and related data are removed when you delete a form. Can I archive a form instead of deleting it? No. Microsoft Forms does not provide an archive feature. You can only delete or keep forms.

Conclusion

Learning how to delete a form in Microsoft Forms is simple once you know where to look. Just sign in, find your form, and follow the steps. If it is part of a group, do not forget to check there too. This guide is here to make managing your forms easier so you can stay organized.

