Microsoft is retiring Editor extensions for Edge and Chrome this October

The company says the same capabilities are now baked into Edge

If you’ve used Microsoft Editor in the past but now rely on something like Grammarly, this update is for you. Microsoft has reportedly announced that it’ll retire the first-party Editor extensions for Chrome and Edge on October 31, 2025.

For the uninitiated, the extension was first introduced in April 2020 as a free, built-in writing assistant. It offered grammar checks, spelling corrections, and style suggestions, making it a lightweight alternative to third-party add-ons.

However, Microsoft says the extensions are no longer needed because the same capabilities are now baked into Edge itself. In the announcement message, the company explained that users will get “smarter, enhanced suggestions” for writing, as well as a seamless proofing experience inside Edge without needing extra downloads.

You can always enable or disable the built-in system in settings, with no action required from IT admins. As of now, you can continue using the extensions until the October deadline.

Following the retirement date, it’ll automatically transition to Edge’s integrated writing tools. Admins tracking the change through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center can find the official notice under ID MC1144651.

To catch you up, the company also announced plans to retire its Microsoft Lens document scanning app, which is another free and popular tool.