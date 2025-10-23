Microsoft is Surveying Admins About Bringing Copilot to Exchange Server (On-Prem)

Microsoft appears to be integrating Copilot into Exchange Server. The company has published a new survey for IT adminis who still manage mailboxes on-premises or in hybrid setups, asking how they feel about integrating Copilot into their environments.

The survey, first spotted by Neowin, includes questions about how organizations deploy Exchange, which communication tools they rely on, and whether they’re already using Microsoft 365 Copilot. It even asks what kind of AI features they’d find most useful.

Whether it would be summarizing long email threads and drafting responses to monitoring server health and managing audit logs. Interestingly, Microsoft also wants to know how comfortable organizations would be with the idea of sending some Exchange Server data to the cloud while keeping mailboxes local.

That question alone suggests the company is exploring hybrid AI processing models rather than a fully cloud-bound system.While this doesn’t confirm that Copilot is officially coming to Exchange Server, the timing makes sense.

With Office Online Server being retired and Microsoft focusing more on AI-driven productivity, the company may be preparing to modernize its remaining on-prem tools.