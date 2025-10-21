Microsoft Prompts You to "Try Copilot" in Edge When Using ChatGPT, Perplexity, or DeepSeek

Microsoft recently detailed its intention to make Windows 11 an AI-native platform. It makes sense given how much the company has invested in artificial intelligence across its products. From integrating Copilot deep into the OS to introducing Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft is making AI the centerpiece of the Windows experience.

Well, it seems the company is now trying to push users to try its AI assistant Copilot over its rivals. As first reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft has started prompting users to try Copilot when opening ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, or DeepSeek through Microsoft Edge.

The small pop-up reportedly appears near the address bar with the message “Try Copilot,” nudging users to test Microsoft’s AI instead of competitors’ offerings.

We’ve also observed the same behavior on Windows PCs. Opening either ChatGPT, Perplexity, or DeepSeek briefly triggers the Copilot prompt on the right side of the address bar. You can check the screenshots below:

Image credit: Rishaj Upadhyay | Windows Report Image credit: Rishaj Upadhyay | Windows Report Image credit: Rishaj Upadhyay | Windows Report

The small pop-up goes away on its own, but when clicked, it opens a Copilot side panel where you can get help from Microsoft’s AI assistant. All in all, with this new move, Microsoft is showing confidence in positioning Copilot as a direct competitor to popular AI assistants.

This move appears to mirror Microsoft’s past efforts to encourage users to try its own services. In the past, we’ve reported about Microsoft urging users to switch to Edge when opening Chrome and using Bing as the default search engine.