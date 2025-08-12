Microsoft Launches Windows 365 Reserve In Closed Public Preview

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is introducing a new service for its Windows 365 cloud platform called Windows 365 Reserve. The offering is designed to keep businesses running when their primary PCs go offline, whether due to hardware failure, malware, or a bad software update.

Image: Microsoft

Windows 365 Reserve works as a standalone subscription, giving each user up to 10 days of access to a temporary Cloud PC per year. In a company-wide outage, IT admins can quickly deploy pre-configured cloud desktops with the required apps and settings.

This allows employees to pick up their work from any secondary device, all through a modern browser or the Windows app. Once provisioned, users receive a notification with details, including the expiration date. Windows 365 also sends a reminder three days before the temporary PC expires.

At the end of the session, users can deprovision the Cloud PC to save unused days for later. According to Microsoft’s announcement, Windows 365 Reserve is aimed at business continuity. The company highlights three main benefits:

Quick deployment to reduce downtime

Simplified IT management via Microsoft Intune

Built-in security following company policies, with easy access revocation

Windows 365 Reserve is currently in a closed public preview. Interested businesses can apply here or reach out to their Microsoft account representative.