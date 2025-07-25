Microsoft Lifts Windows 11 Update Block for PCs Using Easy Anti-Cheat

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has finally removed a system block that stopped some PCs from installing the Windows 11 24H2 update due to crashes tied to Easy Anti-Cheat.

The issue first surfaced last month, affecting a subset of gaming systems using Intel’s newer Alder Lake and vPro processors. The bug caused blue screens, specifically a MEMORY_MANAGEMENT error, when certain games tried to load outdated Easy Anti-Cheat drivers.

Microsoft even rolled out emergency update KB5063060 to fix BSOD crashes linked to EasyAntiCheat_EOS.exe and ntoskrnl.exe. Many of those drivers were installed before April 2024 and came bundled with online games like Apex Legends, Elden Ring, War Thunder, and others. Microsoft responded by pausing the 24H2 rollout for these affected devices.

It marked them with safeguard ID 52325539 to help IT admins track the problem. The system block was enforced through Windows Update and also triggered alerts when users tried upgrading manually using media creation tools.

As of July 24, Microsoft has lifted that block. Devices that aren’t under any other safeguard hold can now get the 24H2 update through Windows Update. Microsoft says the only time this bug will resurface is if the outdated drivers are actually used by a game during startup. Simply having them installed won’t cause a crash.

For those still stuck, Microsoft recommends launching and updating frequently played games. Many titles automatically push newer Easy Anti-Cheat versions this way, depending on the publisher.