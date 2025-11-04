Microsoft & NVIDIA Launch "Agentic Launchpad" to Boost AI Startups in UK & Ireland

Today, Microsoft and NVIDIA (in partnership with WeTransact) have launched the Agentic Launchpad. That’s a new initiative, which will power the next wave of AI startups in the UK and Ireland. The initiative follows Microsoft’s $30 billion (£22 billion) investment in UK AI infrastructure.

Under the announced initiative, select AI startups will get access to NVIDIA’s advanced GPU infrastructure and Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem. In addition, they will get personalized mentorship from both companies’ AI experts.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for innovative and ambitious AI-first software companies to accelerate the growth of their agentic AI solutions with the expert help of Microsoft and NVIDIA,” says Darren Hardman, CEO of Microsoft UK & Ireland. “We are passionate about helping to build the agentic AI future and see innovation flourish in the UK,” he added.

NVIDIA will support this joint initiative via its Inception program and provide emerging AI startups across the UK and Ireland access to its Deep Learning Institute training and technical resources. Not to forget, the program also offers marketing support, networking events, and exposure through Microsoft’s global channels.

Serge Palaric, Vice President of EMEA Hyperscaler and ISV Alliances at NVIDIA, said the partnership would help developers “accelerate their AI development and enhance performance” with NVIDIA’s computing power. Microsoft has also detailed eligibility criteria to apply for Agentic Launchpad. Here’s what company notes:

UK-based software development companies building agentic applications, intelligent systems, or GenAI platforms.

Ambitious teams ready to scale up, innovate, and lead the next wave of AI.

If you’re interested, applications for the Agentic Launchpad are now open (November 4–28, 2025). You can apply here.

Article feature image source: Microsoft