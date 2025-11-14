Microsoft Reportedly Mum About Changes & Delays to Teams’ Automatic Wi-Fi Location Update Feature

The feature will be disabled by default and requires admin to enable, with end-user opt-in

It’s has been quite sometime since Microsoft added Teams automatic location tracking feature to its official 365 Roadmap. When we reported on it back in October, the feature’s description, at the time read, “When users connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi, Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.”

Back then, Microsoft mentioned that the roll out would begin in December. Teams users, especially those working from home and in a hybrid setup, were understandably annoyed by this change and critized the feature all over social media. This apparently made Microsoft to revise the details on the official roadmap and push back the roll out timeline to January 2026.

Cyber Press, however, picked up the changes and reported that the feature will be turned off by default, and will require admins to enable it by prompting users for permission. Here’s what was added to the feature’s description:

This feature will be off by default. Tenant admins will decide whether to enable it and require end-users to opt-in.

Fast forward to today, folks at MakeUseOf reached out to Microsoft for clarification on the newly added details and the rollout delay. Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t give out any details. Speaking with the news outlet, a Microsoft spokesperson said:

Thank you for reaching out. The M365 Roadmap reflects the latest information; otherwise, Microsoft has nothing to share.

Although Microsoft is mum about the changes and delay, the good news is that anyone skeptical or annoyed by the idea of their boss tracking them can relax, because the feature will still be off by default.