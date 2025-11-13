Microsoft Reportedly Turns to OpenAI to Fix Its Chip Problem

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Microsoft is reportedly seeking help from OpenAI to make competitive chips. The news comes via Bloomberg, which, in its report, suggests that the plan is to adopt and expand on OpenAI’s custom silicon designs to bolster its semiconductor lineup.

In a recent conversation with podcaster Dwarkesh Patel, CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Microsoft will have full access to OpenAI’s chip innovations. “As they innovate even at the system level, we get access to all of it,” Nadella said. This hints that Microsoft’s hardware goals are now closely tied to its AI partner’s progress.

Under a revised partnership agreement, Microsoft secured intellectual property (IP) rights to OpenAI’s chip designs and extended access to its AI models through 2032. However, OpenAI’s upcoming consumer hardware remains off-limits, suggesting the ChatGPT maker plans to develop and market those independently.

The move highlights Microsoft’s shift in strategy, which appears to be building everything in-house, to partnering where it counts most right now. Designing next-gen AI chips requires billions in investment and years of expertise, areas where OpenAI’s engineering advantage could fast-track results.

As rivals like Google ramp up their Tensor chips and Amazon doubles down on Trainium, Microsoft is choosing a practical route. By partnering with OpenAI, Microsoft isn’t only looking to position itself as a leader in the AI race, but also revamp how future Windows and Azure systems handle AI workloads.

What’s left to see is whether this partnership helps Microsoft catch up or makes it even more reliant on OpenAI. Do you think this is a smart long-term play, or is Microsoft giving too much control to its AI partner?

via TechCrunch