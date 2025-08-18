Microsoft Store Removes Option to Permanently Pause App Updates

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is changing how app updates work inside the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11. The latest update removes the option to pause updates indefinitely, forcing automatic updates to resume after a set time.

Folks over at Deskmodder first spotted this change and reported that you can now only pause automatic updates for anywhere between one and five weeks. After that, the Store will scan again and install updates for all apps, similar to how Windows Update already works.

What’s surprising is that the attempts to bring back the permanent toggle through registry edits also failed, suggesting the change is intentional. Microsoft’s reasoning likely comes down to security.

As you may know, outdated apps are a common target for hackers, who can exploit vulnerabilities to break into systems. Automatic updates ensure that apps receive security patches on time, protecting PCs from threats. But while this may be good in theory, not everyone will welcome the change.

Some people see this as a loss of control. The inability to stop updates entirely feels restrictive, especially for those who prefer to manage apps on their own hardware without interference. Another worry is stability. Even well-tested updates can cause problems, as seen in July 2024 when a flawed CrowdStrike patch triggered a global IT outage.

As of now, the change hasn’t appeared on all systems. If you want to check, open the Microsoft Store, click your profile picture, and head into Settings. Under App updates, toggling the switch off now brings up a pop-up asking how long you want to pause updates, up to a maximum of five weeks. After that, updates resume automatically.