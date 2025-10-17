Microsoft Taps Intel’s 18A Process for Maia 2 AI Chip

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) has reportedly secured a major contract to manufacture Microsoft’s next-generation Maia 2 AI chip. The news first came via SemiAccurate and was later shared by Korean market analyst @Jukanlosreve on X.

According to the report, Microsoft’s decision to partner with Intel is a big endorsement of the company’s cutting-edge 18A or 18AP manufacturing processes. For the uninitiated, these are designed to deliver extreme power efficiency and transistor density.

SemiAccurate adds that “if this project goes well, we expect the next few generations of the Maia chip to also be manufactured at Intel,” hinting at a long-term collaboration between the two tech giants.

Those who don’t know, the Maia chip lineup powers Microsoft’s AI infrastructure, especially its Azure data centers. That’s where it competes directly with NVIDIA’s and AMD’s high-performance accelerators.

By choosing Intel’s foundry for production, Microsoft appears to be diversifying its chip supply chain. That’s not all; with this move, Microsoft is also backing an American semiconductor revival effort that is in line with the U.S. CHIPS Act’s domestic manufacturing goals.

To catch you up, this deal comes a few days after Intel unveiled its “Panther Lake” 2nm-class chips, built on the same 18A process. For Intel, the Maia 2 order is more than just a foundry win. As AI chip demand surges globally, Intel’s re-entry into advanced manufacturing could alter the dynamics of the semiconductor industry.