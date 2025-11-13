Microsoft Teams Now Blocks Screenshots During Meetings for Premium Users

There's always a risk of someone capturing photos of conversations with an external device

how to use microsoft teams
Microsoft has been rolling out a bunch of new features to Teams lately. With the latest one, the company is focusing on protecting sensitive meeting content. Teams Premium is getting a Prevent screen capture feature that blocks screenshots and screen recordings during meetings.

Microsoft first announced this update in May 2025, with rollout planned for July. But, the company pushed it to early November. Now, the feature is finally live for Teams Premium customers.

Image: Microsoft

On Windows desktops, any screenshot attempt shows a black rectangle around the meeting window. On Android phones and tablets, users see a message warning that screen capture is restricted. If you join from a device that doesn’t support the feature, Teams will push you into audio-only mode to maintain protection.

However, Microsoft does acknowledge a simple limitation. Even if Teams blocks screenshots and recordings, someone can still take a photo of their screen with another device. So the feature raises the security bar, but it doesn’t eliminate every risk. For companies handling sensitive conversations, Prevent screen capture offers an extra layer of peace of mind.

Di note that this feature is off by default. Meeting organizers and co-organizers must enable it manually from the Meeting Options menu each time. Microsoft 365 admins can manage device enrollment and licensing through Entra ID.

Microsoft says the new control will help organizations limit accidental or intentional sharing of confidential information. It also confirmed that the feature will reach all Teams Premium customers by late November 2025.

via Bleeping Computer

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

