Microsoft Teams to Automatically Update Your Work Location Using Wi-Fi

Microsoft is gearing up to add a new location-aware feature for Teams. The platform will soon use Wi-Fi networks to automatically detect and update a user’s work location, removing the need for manual check-ins or status edits.

As first spotted by TechRadar Pro, a Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry (Roadmap ID 488800) notes that when a user connects to their organization’s Wi-Fi, Teams will automatically set their location to the corresponding building or office.

From the initial details, we can tell that Microsoft is aiming to make collaboration more seamless by ensuring colleagues always know where team members are working from. Last year, Microsoft said that Teams’ work location will also include buildings.

But, this feature is currently listed as in development and is expected to begin rolling out in December 2025. Once released, it will be available for Teams users on both Windows and Mac worldwide.

While Microsoft detailed everything, it appears that the feature will rely on Wi-Fi SSID recognition. Once connected, Teams will automatically update the user’s work location within the app. This update builds on Microsoft’s ongoing effort to make Teams more context-aware and responsive to modern workplace needs.

More recently, Microsoft also launched Channel Agent in Teams simplify project tracking, automate channel updates, and improve group coordination. The company recently previewed Project Manager Agent skills, giving Teams users intelligent tools to manage deadlines, delegate tasks, and summarize progress without leaving the app.

Other upcoming additions include Forwarded Message Links, iPad multitasking support, and several new quality-of-life updates aimed at enhancing cross-device productivity. For those new to the platform, you can learn more in our detailed guide on how to use Microsoft Teams.