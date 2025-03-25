Microsoft Teams will get a unified system that brings together all the admin and management portals in one place

The new section will be introduced to Teams in May.

For all managers and admins who are feeling overwhelmed by Microsoft regularly changing the Teams Admin Center, brace yourselves: another major change is coming to the platform.

According to a recent entry to Microsoft 365, IT administrators will have a single system to manage access to both the Teams admin center and the Teams Rooms Pro Management portals.

This should make it easier to handle devices, providing a smoother experience when switching between the two portals.

It should also ensure everything is managed consistently, making their work more efficient.

Here’s what the entry says:

IT admins now benefit from unified role-based access controls across the Teams admin center and Teams Rooms Pro Management portals. This streamlines device management ensuring smooth transitions between portals and consistency in environment management.

The change is set to be released in May 2025.

In similar news, the Redmond-based tech giant will enhance Teams with a migration tool that should make it easier for users to migrate to Teams from similar platforms.