Microsoft teases SSMS 22 Preview alongside SSMS 21.5 improvements

You can check detailed features for SSMS 22 in the linked Roadmap below

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has detailed the upcoming updates for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS), highlighting both incremental fixes and a new version on the horizon.

Microsoft confirmed that the first preview of SSMS 22 is coming soon. The new version will be rolled out through multiple previews, similar to the SSMS 21 launch, giving users early access to features while urging them to provide feedback.

Among the highlights for SSMS 22 Preview 1 are added support for SQL Server 2025 syntax, the ability to zoom within the results grid, additional visual themes, and initial support for unified settings. Microsoft has also refreshed the splash screen and says more features are on the roadmap for future builds.

The company further says that the preview cadence will be frequent, balancing new functionality with user feedback. While no firm date was shared, Microsoft says the download for SSMS 22 Preview 1 will be available soon. You can find more details about SSMS 22 on this Roadmap.

Besides SSMS 22 Preview, the upcoming SSMS 21.5 update will continue to refine the experience based on community feedback. You are in for bug fixes to the connection dialog, database properties view, and results grid. Performance and reliability improvements are also part of the release, along with enhancements to the connection dialog itself.

More about the topics: sql server

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages