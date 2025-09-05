Microsoft teases SSMS 22 Preview alongside SSMS 21.5 improvements

You can check detailed features for SSMS 22 in the linked Roadmap below

Microsoft has detailed the upcoming updates for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS), highlighting both incremental fixes and a new version on the horizon.

Microsoft confirmed that the first preview of SSMS 22 is coming soon. The new version will be rolled out through multiple previews, similar to the SSMS 21 launch, giving users early access to features while urging them to provide feedback.

Among the highlights for SSMS 22 Preview 1 are added support for SQL Server 2025 syntax, the ability to zoom within the results grid, additional visual themes, and initial support for unified settings. Microsoft has also refreshed the splash screen and says more features are on the roadmap for future builds.

The company further says that the preview cadence will be frequent, balancing new functionality with user feedback. While no firm date was shared, Microsoft says the download for SSMS 22 Preview 1 will be available soon. You can find more details about SSMS 22 on this Roadmap.

Besides SSMS 22 Preview, the upcoming SSMS 21.5 update will continue to refine the experience based on community feedback. You are in for bug fixes to the connection dialog, database properties view, and results grid. Performance and reliability improvements are also part of the release, along with enhancements to the connection dialog itself.