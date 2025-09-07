Microsoft to block fresh installation of Outlook Lite in October as it plans full retirement

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is continuing its trend of retiring older or niche apps as it streamlines its product ecosystem. Following recent retirement announcents of OneNote for Windows 10, and Microsoft Lens PDF Scanner, Microsoft is now killing Outlook Lite.

Originally launched in 2022, Outlook Lite was designed as a lightweight version of Outlook for mobile devices, targeting older hardware or regions where performance and battery consumption were major concerns.

While it offered faster startup and a less resource-intensive experience, it lacked certain features available in the full Outlook app. Users could not connect Gmail accounts, utilize cloud storage services like Dropbox or Box, or integrate with Microsoft Exchange Server.

The app was only officially available in select regions, though workarounds allowed installation elsewhere. Millions of users adopted Outlook Lite for its simplicity and speed. However, starting October 6, 2025, Microsoft will block new installations. Existing users can continue using the app temporarily, but Microsoft has not provided a clear retirement date.

The company recommends that users transition to the Outlook for Mobile app to maintain uninterrupted access to their email. While this app offers more functionality and features, it comes with higher battery and performance demands compared to the lightweight Outlook Lite experience.