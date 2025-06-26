Microsoft to Launch Its Latest Surface Copilot+ PCs for Classrooms on July 22

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has announced that the new Surface Copilot+ PCs for education will launch on July 22, introducing a 12-inch Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop built specifically for classrooms. The company says the launch is in direct response to feedback from teachers wanting reliable, easy-to-use tech. More from Microsoft here.

Both models feature on-device AI powered by Neural Processing Units (NPUs). That means tools like Recall, Click to Do, Voice Access, and Live Captions work securely offline—ideal for classroom use. One standout app, Microsoft Learning Zone, will let educators pull from OpenStax, create interactive quizzes via Kahoot, and monitor student progress—all without needing cloud access.

Click to Do lets students get instant help by just pressing the Windows key and clicking on text or images. It can summarize info or explain visual content without sending anything to a server.

These devices are also designed to be inclusive, thanks to accessibility features like speech-based navigation and real-time captions. Security-wise, both laptops ship with Microsoft’s Pluton chip, guarding credentials and sensitive data even if the device is stolen.

They’re also built to last, with repairable hardware through Microsoft or iFixit, lightweight designs, and all-day battery life. Schools will also find them compatible with apps like Google Classroom, Minecraft Education, and Adobe Express.

With Windows 10 support ending in October, these Surface Copilot+ PCs offer a timely upgrade path for education customers looking for AI-ready, future-proof devices.