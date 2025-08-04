Microsoft to Restrict Key Office Features in 2026 for Outdated Apps

Users and IT admins have until January 2026 to update the apps

Microsoft is warning IT admins and organizations about an upcoming restriction for some popular Office tools. As first spotted by Neowin, the company has posted a notice in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, confirming it will stop supporting older versions of Office that rely on “Office Intelligent Services.”

This change affects features like Read Aloud, Dictate, and Transcribe. These tools are built into apps like Word, Outlook, OneNote, and PowerPoint, and they’ll stop working unless users upgrade to version 16.0.18827.20202 or newer before January 2026.

Microsoft says it’s upgrading the backend systems that power these tools. IThe company hasn’t reportedly shared full details but labeled the update as a “major change,” which usually means it could disrupt daily workflows if left unaddressed.

In other words, users and admins have roughly six months to upgrade. After that, anyone on an outdated version won’t be able to access those dictation and transcription features. Admins can find the official message under ID MC1127222 on the Admin Center.

Microsoft says the tools will continue working normally on updated clients. In short, organizations relying on voice tools in Office apps need to take action. Without the update, Read Aloud, Dictate, and Transcribe will simply vanish when 2026 arrives.

If you’re managing Office deployments, now’s a good time to double-check which version you’re running, before it’s too late.