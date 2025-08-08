Microsoft rolls out stable Edge 139 update with revamped settings and tighter security

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out Edge 139 to all Stable Channel users, bringing performance tweaks, a redesigned settings menu, and new privacy tools. The latest update has rebuilt the Settings section using Microsoft’s WebUI2 framework.

This overhaul speeds up navigation and simplifies menus, making it easier to find and adjust options. Some pages have been merged or removed, including the Wallet tab, which now directs users to a unified “Passwords, Payment, and Personal Information” page.

That’s not all; security gets a boost with real-time alerts for compromised passwords. If Edge detects your login details in a known breach, it will prompt you to update them immediately. Autofill settings also gain a consent toggle for collecting form field labels, aimed at improving suggestion accuracy.

Other updates include a policy for hiding or showing Microsoft 365 Copilot in Edge for Business. Now, there’s also a profile-based system for opening external links, and a built-in lightweight AI model called Phi-4-mini. This model powers new writing and summarization APIs for websites and extensions, available under Edge flags.

Performance tools are now split into two sections, Performance and Secure Network, for easier monitoring. Users struggling with sync can reset their data directly from settings, and macOS admins get updated controls for Microsoft AutoUpdate.

Not to forget, Edge 139 also fixes eight Chromium-based vulnerabilities and disables a key graphics feature as a security precaution. The update is rolling out now, and you can check by going to edge://settings/help.