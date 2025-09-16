Microsoft updates Windows 365 Boot with connection center and disaster recovery

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced the general availability of new features for Windows 365 Boot, making it easier for users to connect to their Cloud PCs directly from any Windows 11 device. The service, widely praised for simplicity, now delivers smoother login experiences, advanced troubleshooting, and disaster recovery support.

One of the most notable additions from this update is the integration of Windows 365 Connection Center at logon. Users managing multiple Cloud PCs can now select their preferred PC and take actions such as restart, troubleshoot, or manage settings without leaving the login process.

Microsoft has also introduced enhanced diagnostics. If login errors occur, users can instantly jump into the Connection Center to restart or check the status of their Cloud PC. This direct pathway reduces downtime, allowing employees to return to work faster without waiting for IT intervention.

The update also brings built-in cross-region disaster recovery. With the proper license, organizations can automatically failover to a backup Cloud PC hosted in another region during an outage. Microsoft said this feature is designed to maintain productivity and business continuity even if a primary data center experiences disruption.

Besides resilience and troubleshooting, Microsoft has improved connection logic to cut login delays and disconnections. Users also gain the ability to adjust display settings for Windows 365 Boot directly from the Windows 11 Settings app, offering more flexibility for multi-monitor setups.

The new features require Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise endpoints, a Windows 365 license, and Intune administrator rights. Microsoft confirmed that the rollout of the Windows App version 2.0.704.0 has already begun and is expected to reach all users within two months.