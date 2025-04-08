Microsoft's new Copilot Gaming Experiences is recreating the legendary Quake II

The platform is now available to try.

Microsoft has released its new Copilot Gaming Experiences, an experimental program, part of Copilot Labs, which showcases the potential of AI to transform how games are created and played.

One of the standout features of Copilot Gaming Experiences is its ability to generate gameplay in real time. Using advanced AI models like Muse and WHAMM (World and Human Action Mask GIT Model), Microsoft has recreated a classic gaming experience—Quake II.

Unlike traditional game engines, the AI dynamically generates every frame based on player inputs, offering a unique and interactive experience.

While the AI-generated version of Quake II is still in its early stages, it provides a glimpse into the future of gaming. Players can explore a single game level, experiencing AI-driven visuals and interactions, as you can see in the features image above.

Copilot Gaming Experiences is definitely exciting, and it is capable of many gaming capabilities, such as improved frame rates and resolution. However, there are some limitations, including occasional environmental inconsistencies or stuttering.

In the official announcement, Microsoft says it envisions Copilot Gaming Experiences as a tool for developers, enabling faster prototyping and revitalizing classic games for modern platforms. With it, the Redmond-based tech giant wants to emphasize its commitment to innovation, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology.

Together with Copilot Gaming Experiences, Microsoft also released Copilot Podcasts, a platform that creates personalized podcasts based on users’ favorite topics.

What do you think about all these changes coming to Copilot?