Microsoft’s Push for Copilot+ PCs Falters as MacBook Sales Increase Amid Windows 10 EoL

It’s been around two weeks since Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 10. While the company had hoped that ending an era for one of the world’s most widely used operating systems woukd drive sales for Copilot+ PCs, things aren:’t looking good, at least on the sales front. Apparently, many users are switching to MacBooks instead of upgrading to Windows 11.

That’s according to a new report from Counterpoint Research, which mentions that Apple’s MacBook shipments jumped 14.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025 (via Tom’s Hardware).

The report attributes the growth to users moving away from Windows 10 devices that can’t meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements, particularly the need for TPM 2.0 security chip. This limitation, combined with ongoing trade tensions and high import tariffs under the Trump administration, has pushed companies and individuals to stock up on systems ahead of potential cost spikes.

Meanwhile, Lenovo emerged as the top performer, posting a 17.4% increase in shipments. Whereas ASUS and HP saw a strong rise of 14% and 10%, respectively. Dell, on the other hand, experienced a small dip of 0.9%, with other brands averaging a 3% decline.

Overall, the global PC market grew 8.1% year-over-year, its strongest quarters since the COVID pandemic era.

Interestingly, despite all the marketing around AI PCs and Copilot+ systems, Counterpoint notes that consumers are still prioritizing traditional specs like memory and storage over AI features.

As Counterpoint’s David Naranjo puts it, “The PC market’s rebound in 2025 is not just about replacing outdated systems; it’s about preparing for what comes next.” Moreover, analysts expect 2025 to see an upward trend in the adoption of AI PCs, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite and Intel’s next-gen Xe3 graphics.