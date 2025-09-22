How to Get Honeycomb in Minecraft: Harvest Steps and Tips

Honeycomb in Minecraft is a key crafting material for candles, beehives, and waxed copper. Here is how to collect it safely and use it.

How to Collect Honeycomb in Minecraft

1. Find a Beehive or Bee Nest

To start, you need to locate natural bee nests or crafted hives.

Look for oak or birch trees in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forests.

Beehives appear naturally with bees buzzing around.

2. Wait for Bees to Fill the Hive

Bees must gather nectar before you can safely harvest honeycomb.

Bees collect nectar from flowers and return to their nest. Once full, the hive shows dripping honey particles.

3. Use Shears to Harvest

You will need the right tool to collect honeycomb without breaking the hive.

Craft shears with 2 iron ingots. Right-click or use action on the hive with shears to drop 3 honeycombs.



4. Prevent Angry Bees

Protect yourself by calming the bees before harvesting.

Place a campfire under the hive or nest before shearing. The smoke calms bees so they do not attack.

Uses of Honeycomb in Minecraft

Craft candles : 1 honeycomb + 1 string.

: 1 honeycomb + 1 string. Make beehives : 6 planks + 3 honeycombs.

: 6 planks + 3 honeycombs. Wax copper blocks : Right-click with honeycomb to stop oxidation.

: Right-click with honeycomb to stop oxidation. Decorative candles: Light with flint and steel for ambience.

Tips for Getting More Honeycomb

Breed bees with flowers to increase hive productivity.

Place multiple hives near flower fields for faster harvesting.

Always keep a campfire handy to avoid bee stings.

FAQs

How do I farm honeycomb in Minecraft? Set up several beehives near flowers, breed bees with flowers, and harvest regularly with shears and a campfire. Can you get honeycomb without angering bees? Yes. Use a lit campfire or soul campfire under the hive before collecting. What is the difference between honeycomb and honey bottles? Honeycomb is for crafting and waxing, while honey bottles restore hunger and cure poison. Can you eat honeycomb in Minecraft? No. Honeycomb cannot be eaten. It is only for crafting and waxing. To restore hunger, use honey bottles instead.

Conclusion

Getting honeycomb in Minecraft is simple once you know how to handle bees safely. With shears, campfires, and a steady bee farm, you will always have enough honeycomb for candles, beehives, and waxing copper blocks.

For the latest features and experimental builds, check out our guide on Minecraft D1 snapshots. After mastering honeycomb harvesting, you can dive into new adventures with the How to Train Your Dragon mod for Minecraft, where you can hatch and ride dragons to explore your world in an exciting way.