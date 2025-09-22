How to Play Minecraft: Beginner’s Guide to Survival

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Minecraft is a sandbox game where you can build, explore, and survive in blocky worlds. This guide will walk you through the basic information you need to get started.

How to play Minecraft?

1. Install the Game

Before you can play, you need to download and set up Minecraft on your device.

Buy and download Minecraft: Java or Bedrock Edition.

Install it using the official Minecraft Launcher.

2. Create Your World

Every adventure begins with creating your own world and choosing how you want to play.

Open the launcher and click Play. Select Create New World. Choose a game mode: Survival, Creative, Adventure, or Spectator.



If you want to improve your worlds with creative builds, here’s a guide on how to build in Minecraft that can give you fresh ideas.

Choosing the Right Game Mode

Each mode changes the way you experience Minecraft, from survival challenges to unlimited building.

Survival Mode – Gather resources, craft tools, and fight mobs. Your goal is to stay alive.

– Gather resources, craft tools, and fight mobs. Your goal is to stay alive. Creative Mode – Unlimited blocks and no health bar, perfect for building freely.

– Unlimited blocks and no health bar, perfect for building freely. Adventure Mode – Blocks cannot be broken without the right tools. Best for custom maps.

– Blocks cannot be broken without the right tools. Best for custom maps. Spectator Mode – Fly through blocks and observe without interacting.

Basic Controls in Minecraft

Movement

W, A, S, D: Move around.

Space: Jump.

Shift: Sneak.

Actions

Left-click: Break blocks or attack.

Right-click: Place blocks or use items.

E: Open inventory.

First Steps in Survival Mode

Your first day sets the foundation for survival, so focus on tools, shelter, and safety.

Gather Wood – Punch trees to collect wood, then craft planks.

– Punch trees to collect wood, then craft planks. Make Tools – Use a crafting table to create wooden pickaxes, axes, and swords.

– Use a crafting table to create wooden pickaxes, axes, and swords. Build Shelter – Protect yourself from monsters by building a simple house before nightfall.

– Protect yourself from monsters by building a simple house before nightfall. Craft a Bed – Collect wool from sheep, then craft a bed to set your spawn.

– Collect wool from sheep, then craft a bed to set your spawn. Start Mining – Mine stone, coal, and iron to upgrade your tools and armor.

As you settle in, you may want to expand your world with villages. Learning how to breed villagers in Minecraft is a useful step to grow a community and unlock trading opportunities.

Advancing in the Game

Farming and Food

Plant seeds to grow wheat and other crops.

Hunt animals or go fishing for food.

Exploration

Explore caves for diamonds and rare ores.

Travel to different biomes to collect unique resources.

The Nether and The End

Build a Nether portal with obsidian.

Fight the Ender Dragon in The End to complete the main storyline.

FAQs

How do you win Minecraft? There is no single way to win, but defeating the Ender Dragon is considered the main goal. Can you play Minecraft offline? Yes, both Java and Bedrock editions allow offline play once installed. What is the best mode for beginners? Creative mode is best for learning controls. Survival mode is ideal for experiencing the full game. Is Minecraft multiplayer? Yes. You can join servers, play split-screen on consoles, or host your own world for friends.

Conclusion

Minecraft is a game of endless creativity and survival challenges. Start by learning the basics, then expand into building, farming, and exploring new dimensions. With each world you create, the adventure becomes uniquely yours.

When you are ready to explore even more, you can dive into extra mechanics like resource farming. For example, here’s a simple guide on how to collect honeycomb in Minecraft that can help you craft candles, hives, and decorative items for your builds.