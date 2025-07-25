NASCAR 25 Launches October 14 on Xbox and PS5 with Revamped Career Mode

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After a long break and a rough last outing, NASCAR is finally returning to home consoles. “NASCAR 25” is launching October 14 for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. A PC version is also on the way, though it’ll arrive later on Steam.

This is a big moment for racing fans. The last console title, “NASCAR 21: Ignition,” was widely criticized for being broken at launch. It had so many bugs and gameplay issues that it pushed NASCAR to rethink how it approached gaming. That led to iRacing stepping in.

Known for its top-tier simulator racing software, iRacing has become the go-to platform for real-life racing leagues and drivers. Now, it’s leading NASCAR’s console comeback with its first standalone game.

“NASCAR 25” isn’t just a visual upgrade. It covers all four of NASCAR’s key series: Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, and ARCA Menards. The new career mode lets you handle everything from car builds and team contracts to managing staff and facilities. There’s also online multiplayer, so the competitive side is covered too.

This isn’t just about launching another racing title. It’s about rebuilding trust after a shaky few years in gaming. With iRacing at the wheel, this could be the most polished NASCAR game in a long time.