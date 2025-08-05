Nintendo Raises Prices for Switch Consoles, Accessories & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Nintendo is adjusting prices across its hardware lineup in the U.S., and it’s already hitting consumers’ wallets. While the new Switch 2 retains the launch price of $449, Nintendo has not ruled out future price increases for it, its games, or even Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

The price hike will affect the older Switch consoles and accessories seeing price jumps. The price of original Nintendo Switch has bumped up from $300 to $340. Additionally, the Switch Lite now costs $230, up from $200.

That’s not all; the OLED model has increased from $350 to $400. That puts the OLED version just $50 less of the new Switch 2’s price. Well, the bad news is that the accessorories’ prices have also increased.

Joy-Con controllers are now $90, a $10 increase, with the Switch Pro Controller going up to $80. NES-style controllers now retail at $70. The Switch 2 Pro Controller joins the hike too, increasing by $5 to match the Joy-Con 2s, which now sit at $100.

Moving on, charging docks, controller straps, amiibo figures, and even novelty items like the Nintendo Alarmo clock now see an increase of between $1 and $5.

Notably, these changes went live on Nintendo’s official U.S. store last week and are expected to appear at other retailers soon. While the company hasn’t provided much detail, it described the increased price as a response to unspecified “market conditions.”