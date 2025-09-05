How to Fix No Man’s Sky Controller Not Working on PC

If your controller is not working in No Man’s Sky, the problem may come from Steam input settings, outdated drivers, or conflicting software. Here’s how to fix it.

How to fix No Man’s Sky controller if it’s not working?

1. Check Steam input settings

Start by making sure Steam detects your controller correctly.

Open Steam and go to your Library. Right click No Man’s Sky and select Properties. Navigate to Controller. Enable Enable Steam Input or set it to Forced On.

Restart the game and test your controller.

If you also run into visual problems like the screen going black in No Man’s Sky, it may point to a deeper graphics conflict in your Steam configuration.

Outdated drivers can cause input issues; update them using Device Manager.

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand Human Interface Devices or Universal Serial Bus controllers. Right click your controller and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC after the update.

Driver problems may also cause other errors such as the Vulkan driver error in No Man’s Sky, so keeping everything updated is critical.

3. Reconfigure Big Picture Mode

Steam’s Big Picture Mode helps fine tune controller settings.

Launch Steam in Big Picture Mode. Open Settings > Controller Settings. Check support for your controller type (Xbox, PlayStation, or generic). Relaunch the game with the new configuration.

Some overlays and background apps block controller signals.

Close overlays like Discord, GeForce Experience, or MSI Afterburner. Right click their tray icon and select Exit. Restart the game and test if the controller works.

5. Test another USB port or cable

Sometimes the problem is a simple hardware issue.

Plug the controller into a different USB port. If available, switch to another USB cable. For wireless controllers, reconnect via Bluetooth or the dongle.

If you still struggle with performance, you might also notice FPS drops and packet loss in No Man’s Sky, which are often linked to system stability rather than just controller input.

Conclusion

Fixing controller issues in No Man’s Sky usually comes down to adjusting Steam input, updating drivers, or disabling conflicting software. With the right setup, your controller should respond smoothly so you can enjoy the game without interruptions.

