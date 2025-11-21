Notepad Gets Table Support & Quicker Streaming Results for AI Features Like Write, Rewrite & Summarize

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Microsoft is rolling out a new Notepad update for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. And, it introduces two new features. First, Notepad is expanding its lightweight formatting options with native table support.

You can now insert tables directly from the new Table button in the formatting toolbar or by using Markdown syntax. Once added, tables can be edited quickly through the right-click menu or the dedicated Table menu, allowing users to add or remove rows and columns without leaving the editor. It’s a small change, but it makes Notepad much more useful for structured notes, quick lists, and basic documentation.

Image: Microsoft

Next up, Microsoft is also improving its AI-powered Write, Rewrite, and Summarize tools. Rather than waiting for a full response to finish generating, Notepad will now stream results word by word. This gives users a faster preview and makes the experience feel more responsive.

Image: Microsoft

For now, streaming for Rewrite works only on Copilot+ PCs when results are generated locally. The company says that all AI features require signing in with a Microsoft account.

These updates are rolling out gradually to Insiders with Notepad version 11.2510.6.0. Microsoft further notes that it will expand the rollout based on feedback.