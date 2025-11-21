Notepad Gets Table Support & Quicker Streaming Results for AI Features Like Write, Rewrite & Summarize

The update is rolling out with Notepad version 11.2510.6.0

Microsoft is rolling out a new Notepad update for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. And, it introduces two new features. First, Notepad is expanding its lightweight formatting options with native table support.

You can now insert tables directly from the new Table button in the formatting toolbar or by using Markdown syntax. Once added, tables can be edited quickly through the right-click menu or the dedicated Table menu, allowing users to add or remove rows and columns without leaving the editor. It’s a small change, but it makes Notepad much more useful for structured notes, quick lists, and basic documentation.

Image: Microsoft

Next up, Microsoft is also improving its AI-powered Write, Rewrite, and Summarize tools. Rather than waiting for a full response to finish generating, Notepad will now stream results word by word. This gives users a faster preview and makes the experience feel more responsive.

Image: Microsoft

For now, streaming for Rewrite works only on Copilot+ PCs when results are generated locally. The company says that all AI features require signing in with a Microsoft account.

These updates are rolling out gradually to Insiders with Notepad version 11.2510.6.0. Microsoft further notes that it will expand the rollout based on feedback.

