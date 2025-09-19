Notion 3.0 Launches With AI Agents at the Core

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Notion has officially rolled out Notion 3.0, its biggest update yet, and guess what, it is all about AI Agents. These aren’t simple chatbots that give suggestions; they’re designed to actually do the work.

With this release, your personal Notion Agent can handle everything you do inside the platform. From creating documents, building databases, and searching across tools to running multi-step workflows, Agents are built to save time and cut through daily busywork. Notion says they can handle 20 minutes of autonomous work at a time, spanning hundreds of pages at once.

For example, you can ask an Agent to compile feedback from Slack, Notion, and email. It will research, structure insights into a database, and notify you when complete. Other use cases that Notion highlights in its announcenent are:

Turning meeting notes into polished proposals and trackers.

Keeping your knowledge base updated automatically.

Creating onboarding plans for new hires.

Personalized to match your workflow

Notion 3.0 also brings Agent personalization. ain simple words, you can assign instructions stored in a dedicated Notion page, effectively giving your Agent a memory bank. It learns your preferred formatting, task categorization, and references. To make things more fun, Agents can also be given names and visual makeover.

Image: Notion Image: Notion

To top it all, Notion will soon expand to a team of Custom Agents. Each will have specialized role, as Notion describes it as having a team of AI specialists working around the clock. You can sign up here so you don’t miss an update.

Image: Notion

Besides Agents, Notion 3.0 adds many highly-requested features, including:

Database row permissions for better access control.

New AI connectors and integrations.

Additional MCP integrations for extended workflows.

All in all, Notion is betting big on AI-powered productivity, making Notion 3.0 its most feature-packed release yet. And with Custom Agents just around the corner, the future of team collaboration inside Notion is about to get even smarter.

Article feature image source: Notion