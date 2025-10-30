NVIDIA Overtakes Microsoft & Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company at $5 Trillion

A milestone that shows how AI is powering NVIDIA’s dominance

Rishaj Upadhyay
NVIDIA has officially surpassed Microsoft and Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, hitting a record-breaking $5.03 trillion market cap. The milestone cements its position as the undisputed leader of the AI revolution and shows just how much Wall Street believes in the company’s future.

The company’s shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with growing confidence of investors in its next-gen Blackwell AI chips and the growing demand from cloud providers, startups, and governments racing to build AI infrastructure.

The semiconductor giant’s valuation now exceeds the GDP of nearly every country on the planet and is only behind the United States and China. It’s a jaw-dropping momentum, given that just over two years ago the company had valuation of $1 trillion, and now stands at $5 trillion today.

The latest milestone comes three months after the company hit the $4 trillion valuation. Talking of recent developments, NVIDIA has announced to “build seven new supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy and had $500 billion in bookings for advanced chips,” according to Reuters.

To give you an idea how big this feat is, NVIDIA’s $5 trillion valuation now exceeds the combined worth of AMD, Intel, Broadcom, TSMC, and Qualcomm, despite being its immediate rivals. Another thing to note is that the company’s stock is up more than 50% this year and a staggering 1,500% over the past five years.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

