NVIDIA to invest £11 billion to build AI infrastructure in the UK

After Microsoft committed $30 billion to strengthen artificial intelligence in the United Kingdom, NVIDIA has stepped in with a significant £11 billion investment to build the nation’s largest AI infrastructure.

As noted in the official press release, the project includes up to 120,000 Blackwell Ultra GPUs deployed in local data centers, designed to accelerate sovereign AI development and fuel economic growth. Not to forget, the announcement comes only three months after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed their collaboration at London Tech Week.

PM Starmer has said that these commitments represent a decisive step toward the UK becoming a global leader in AI, hinting that it can bring in more jobs, investment, and improved public services as part of the government’s “Plan for Change.”

Huang meanwhile described the UK as a “Goldilocks ecosystem” of talent, universities, and industries. Besides, building AI infrastructures with partners including CoreWeave, Microsoft, and Nscale, NVIDIA is also collaborating with Oxford Quantum Circuits to establish a quantum-GPU supercomputing center.

The company will do that by teaming with techUK and QA to train a new generation of developers through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. These initiatives will create opportunities for researchers, startups, and enterprises while powering projects in healthcare, science, and climate research.

By 2026, NVIDIA’s investment will not only supply advanced computing to companies such as OpenAI but also accelerate national projects in medicine, sustainability, and robotics.