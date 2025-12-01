Open Shell Classic Start Menu Guide for Windows Users

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Open Shell gives you a classic Start menu that restores a familiar Windows 7 style on modern Windows systems. If you want quicker access to your apps and settings, this lightweight tool delivers a clean, efficient layout.

What Is Open Shell Classic Start Menu?

Open Shell is a free open source replacement for the default Windows Start menu. It brings back the classic look many users prefer and offers full control over menu appearance, shortcuts, and behavior.

You can explore other free Start menu options in this guide on the best Windows 11 Start menu replacements.

Key Features of Open Shell

Familiar Start Menu Layouts

Open Shell provides classic and Windows 7 style menu layouts that make navigation simple.

Full Customization

You can modify icons, skins, colors, menu size, and animations to match your workflow.

Enhanced Search

Its built in search bar helps you find apps and files quickly with real time results.

Lightweight Performance

The program uses very little system memory and opens instantly.

Reliable Compatibility

It works on Windows 10 and Windows 11 and remains stable across updates. If you ever run into issues, this troubleshooting guide explains what to do when Open Shell stops working on Windows 11.

How to Install Open Shell Classic Start Menu

You can set up Open Shell in a few quick steps.

Visit the official Open Shell GitHub releases page. Download the latest version.

Save the installer to your computer.

You only need to run the installer and select the components you prefer.

Launch OpenShellSetup.exe. Choose the Start menu features you want.

Click Install and wait for the setup to finish.

After installation, you can pick the Start menu layout you like most.

Open Open Shell Menu Settings.

Select Classic, Classic with two columns, or Windows 7 style. Click OK to apply your new menu.

If you want a more detailed walkthrough, follow this step by step guide on how to install Classic Shell or Open Shell on Windows 11.

Customizing the Classic Start Menu

Customization options help you tailor the menu to your needs.

Open the Settings panel and switch to the Skin tab.

Choose a skin such as Classic, Aero, or Metro. Apply changes to update the appearance.

You can adjust behavior settings to control how the menu reacts.

Go to the Basic Settings tab. Turn on or off features like recent items or menu animations. Save your preferences.

You can pin shortcuts for quick access to important tools.

Right click an item in the menu. Choose Pin to Start menu. Drag pinned items to reorder them.

Why Users Prefer Open Shell

Open Shell provides predictable navigation, a clutter free interface, and quick access to the tools you rely on. Many users install it to avoid the busy default Start menu and bring back a classic workflow.

FAQs

Is Open Shell safe to use Yes. It is open source and trusted by many users worldwide. Does Open Shell work on Windows 11 Yes. It supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Can I switch to the default Start menu later Yes. You can disable or uninstall Open Shell at any time. Does Open Shell use a lot of resources No. It stays very light and loads instantly.

Tips

Check the GitHub page for updates

Export your settings for reuse across devices

Try different skins to improve readability

Open Shell brings back a stable, familiar Start menu for users who want speed, clarity, and control. Its simple setup, deep customization options, and lightweight performance make it one of the best ways to improve Start menu navigation on Windows 10 and Windows 11. By combining a classic workflow with full personalization tools, it provides a smooth alternative to the built in menu and fits productivity focused users who want a reliable Start experience.