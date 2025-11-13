OpenAI Loses Copyright Lawsuit in Germany Over Music Training Data

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

OpenAI has been amongst all sorts of controversy lately and facing a lot of lawsuits, some for ChatGPT and some for training its AI model on publicly available content.

Speaking of the latter, a Munich court has ruled that ChatGPT creator OpenAI violated Germany’s national copyright laws by training its AI models on copyrighted music without proper authorization.

The case was filed last November by GEMA, a German music rights group, which accused OpenAI of illegally using protected song lyrics during model training. Earlier this week, the court ruled the case in favor of GEMA and ordered OpenAI to pay an undisclosed amount in damages.

OpenAI responded to the ruling, saying it “disagrees with the decision” and is considering its next steps, hinting at a possible appeal. The company also clarified that the ruling covers only a “limited set of lyrics” and won’t affect German users or businesses currently using ChatGPT.

GEMA reportedly called the ruling a “landmark victory” for creators across Europe, with its CEO stating, “The internet is not a self-service store. Even AI tools like ChatGPT must follow copyright law.”

If we have to look at a bigger picture, this is a huge legal blow to OpenAI in Europe, which only intensifies the ongoing debate around AI training data and copyright laws.

via: Reuters