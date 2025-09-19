OpenAI signs deal with Apple's major supplier for its first AI device

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Back in June, there were reports about OpenAI working with Jony Ive on a mysterious “AI device” that could redefine personal tech. At the time, Laurene Powell Jobs backed the vision of a product that could be something very AI-native. Now, that picture is gradually becoming clearer.

According to The Information, OpenAI has signed a deal with Luxshare, the major Apple supplier, to bring its prototype closer to production. The device, which is expected to be pocket-sized and context-aware, will reportedly work closely with OpenAI’s AI models.

Luxshare is best known for assembling iPhones and AirPods, which gives the project a strong manufacturing backing. The Information’s report also mentions that OpenAI has talked with Goertek, another Apple partner, about providing speaker modules. This tells us that OpenAI is putting a full supply chain in place for the device.

On the talent side, more Apple employees have joined in since OpenAI acquired Ive’s hardware startup. Tang Tan, a former Apple product design head, now leads hardware at OpenAI. The report also notes that Tan has been telling new recruits that the company offers “less bureaucracy and more collaboration.”

Instead of attaching AI features to existing hardware like smartphones or PCs, OpenAI wants to build something new from the ground up. It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for OpenAI in the near future.

via: Reuters | The Verge