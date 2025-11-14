Opera Unveils new Sonic Theme That Turns Your Music Into Real-time Browser Animations

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Opera has announced one of the unique browser themes yet, and it is built for music lovers. The new Sonic Theme transforms whatever you’re listening to into real-time visual animations inside the browser. Notably, the theme integrates with Opera’s sidebar Music Player, ensuring a smooth and resource-friendly experience.

The Sonic Theme behaves similarly to Opera’s built-in Music Player. When you take a call or play a video, both the music and the reactive animation automatically pause. This prevents unnecessary background resource usage, which is a welcome touch for users multitasking throughout the day.

Image: Opera

Opera says the Sonic Theme is its most innovative Dynamic Theme so far. Dynamic Themes rely on WebGPU-powered shaders that run lightweight background animations without draining the system. With Sonic, Opera takes it a step further by capturing audio from the sidebar and converting it into a “power spectrum texture.”

One axis of this texture represents frequency, while the other maps time. This data is then passed to a shader, which samples audio intensity at each pixel based on screen position and animation inputs. After applying a frequency compensation curve, the shader outputs amplitude data that drives color changes, motion, and other visual effects.

In simplewords, the browser listens to your music, analyzes its energy, and turns it into visuals that move in perfect sync with every beat. If you already use Opera’s Themes feature, you’ll recognize the general idea, but the Sonic Theme is on an entirely different level.

Opera users can try the new theme right away by updating their browser and visiting the Themes section. For those curious to test it with their favorite playlist, the Sonic Theme is available now.