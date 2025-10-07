Outlook App Update Adds Custom Notification Sounds and More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft recently rolled out several useful updates to the Outlook app, bringing personalization, improved search, and productivity tools to everyday users.

Outlook App Adds Custom Sounds and Smarter Search Features

Custom Tone in Outlook

You can now set a custom notification sound for new emails and Calendar events.

Go to Settings > Notifications > Sound and choose between:

None disables alerts

disables alerts Default uses Outlook’s system tone

uses Outlook’s system tone Custom lets you upload any sound file under 5MB

This applies to both mail and Calendar notifications, helping you distinguish message types at a glance.

Jump to Emails Faster

The new Jump feature makes inbox searches quicker. Select a filter, click the Jump icon, then type your criteria to narrow results immediately.

If you are still on the legacy client, Microsoft encourages switching to the new Outlook for Windows to benefit from these improvements.

Better Quick Steps and New Newsletter Tool

Quick Steps now work with emails opened in separate windows, not just in the main Outlook view. This streamlines workflows when you manage multiple messages at once.

There is also a Newsletter capability for organizations, making it easier to create, send, and manage internal newsletters from within Outlook.

Part of a Broader Outlook Upgrade

These additions arrive as Microsoft continues polishing its communication ecosystem, following the recent September 2025 Exchange Server hotfix updates. The focus is on consistency, reliability, and everyday productivity.

Final Thoughts

These quality of life updates, especially custom tones and the faster Jump search, make Outlook feel more personal and efficient. Have you tried the latest version yet? Share your experience in the comments.