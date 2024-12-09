Outlook will let you start a new email from a document previewer

The capability will be released in January.

by Flavius Floare 

Outlook document previewer

Outlook for Android will soon let users easily compose new emails straight from the app’s document previewer. In a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the Redmod-based tech giant announced that Outlook’s document previewer will allow users to start new emails based on it.

Here’s what the entry says:

From the document previewer, there will now be an option to start a new mail with the document being viewed added to that new email

This means that users can catch up with their friends or colleagues inside an organization faster and on the run, as the capability impacts the Outlook app on Android.

Along with this capability, Outlook for Android and iOS will also allow users to choose a save location when saving to a cloud account in the app. Users can browse through the folders of that account to find where they would like to save their files.

Both capabilities are coming to Outlook in January.

In other news, the platform will crash in Windows 11 24H2 if your system has Google Workspace Sync installed. However, the tech giant is working on a fix.

Flavius Floare

