Pac-Man Celebrates 45 Years With Xbox Free Play Days This Weekend

Pac-Man is celebrating a huge milestone this year with its 45th anniversary campaign, “Make ImPACt.” To mark the occasion, Bandai Namco and Xbox are offering Free Play Days access to three Pac-Man titles.

From Thursday, August 21, through Sunday, August 24, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members can play Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Pac-Man Museum+, and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs.

What’s Included in this Weekend’s Free Play Days Lineup

You can jump into Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a remastered 3D platformer where Pac-Man heads to Ghost Island to rescue his family. The game features improved visuals, smoother controls, and extra modes.

For fans of retro arcade action, Pac-Man Museum+ offers a customizable virtual arcade filled with more than 40 years of Pac-Man history. It spans everything from classic mazes to puzzle spin-offs and even multiplayer experiences.

Meanwhile, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs takes the formula online, throwing 64 players into interconnected mazes in a last-Pac-standing competition. With power-ups, cosmetics, and cross-platform play, it brings a modern competitive edge to the franchise.

The Xbox Free Play Days event runs until August 24. If you want to continue beyond the weekend can purchase these titles at limited-time discounts.

For example, Pac-Man World Re-Pac drops from $29.99 to $7.49, while Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs and PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ are available for $4.99 and $9.99, respectively. Worth noting that discounts and availability vary by region.