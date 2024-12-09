PCs that had Star Wars Outlaws installed on their Windows 11 couldn't upgrade to 24H2. Now they can

However, the issue has not been entirely fixed.

Microsoft has lifted the block that prevented some users from upgrading to Windows 11 24H2 based on certain games, such as Star Wars Outlaws. The block was put in place due to multiple issues with Ubisoft-published games, including performance problems and system hangs.

The issue was first documented on Microsoft’s Windows Health Dashboard on November 30, and Microsoft acknowledged the problem a day later.

In a support document, Microsoft detailed the problems users might run into with games like Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Shortly thereafter, Microsoft stopped offering the October 2024 Update to Windows 11, version 21H2, to some users who were experiencing the issue. However, Microsoft said that users with the Ubisoft titles installed can once again update to the October 2024 Update, version 21H2, of Win11.

Microsoft’s language suggests that the root problem — presumably a bug in the game’s code — hasn’t been fixed. But the companies have, at the very least, worked around the issue, albeit imperfectly. Microsoft’s Windows Health Dashboard notes that while Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are “no longer affected by this issue due to temporary hotfixes,” the games “might still experience some performance issues.”

Assassin’s Creed games, meanwhile, remain blocked from updating to Windows 11, version 24H2. Microsoft writes that they are “listed as incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2.”

The compatibility issues with the Ubisoft games and Windows 11 version 24H2 aren’t the only problems that have cropped up for users who’ve installed the latest Windows 11 feature update. The operating system had an array of connectivity issues, and such.