Phison says it "failed to reproduce" SSD failure issue triggered by KB5063878 and KB5062660

If you keep a tab on the latest Windows builds and updates, you must be aware of the recent reports around a faulty update SSD failures. According to multiple reports, Windows 11 updates KB5063878 and KB5062660 could corrupt drives, with Phison-based controllers singled out as possible victims.

The claims sparked serious concern among Windows users, given how widely Phison controllers power consumer and OEM SSDs. But after weeks of investigation, the company has now published its findings, and honestly, there’s no update.

Phison has noted that it ran over 4,500 hours of validation testing across roughly 2,200 cycles to stress its controllers under conditions similar to user complaints. According to a report spotted by Neowin, no corruption or data loss could be reproduced.

“We were unable to reproduce the reported issue,” Phison said in its statement, noting that neither internal tests nor partner feedback pointed to failures.

That doesn’t mean the unvestigation is over. Phison added that it will continue to monitor Windows updates in collaboration with partners to ensure system-level reliability.

“Phison remains committed to the highest standards of reliability and continues to closely monitor the situation in collaboration with our industry partners.”

The company also issued a reminder about SSD thermal management. For workloads like large data transfers or archive unpacking, a heatsink or thermal pad is recommended to keep temperatures stable and maintain consistent performance.

Just last week, Microsoft also requested feedbacks from users facing the SSD failure issue as it also failed to reproduce it internally.