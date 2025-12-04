How to Install and Play Among Us on Windows PC

You can install and play Among Us on any supported Windows PC through Steam or the Microsoft Store. This guide shows the fastest way to set up the game and start your first match.

How Do I Play Among Us on Windows?

1. System requirements

Check your PC for basic compatibility before you install the game.

Windows 10 or Windows 11

Intel or AMD CPU

1 GB RAM

Integrated or dedicated GPU

2. Install Among Us on Windows with Steam

Follow these steps if you want Steam for updates and built in multiplayer features.

Open Steam and sign in. Search for Among Us. Click Buy or Install if you already own it.

Pick your install drive and click Next. Launch the game from your Steam Library.

If the game disconnects during online play, read this guide on fixing Among Us disconnecting issues on PC for more network tips.

3. Install Among Us on Windows with the Microsoft Store

This option works well if you prefer direct installation without extra launchers.

Open the Microsoft Store.

Search for Among Us. Click Get or Install.

Wait for the download to finish. Click Play to start the game.

If the game fails to open or load, follow this guide to fix Among Us not working on PC and clear common errors.

4. Set up your first match

Use these simple steps to jump into an online match for the first time.

Launch Among Us. Select Online from the main menu.

Choose Quick Match or browse public lobbies. Pick a server and map. Customize your character in the laptop menu.

If you want to play with friends on different platforms, review this full Among Us crossplay guide for PC and consoles.

5. Improve performance and reduce lag

A few quick changes help older machines run the game more smoothly.

Open Settings in the game menu. Lower resolution and turn off VSync. Close background apps in Windows. Restart your router. Use a wired Ethernet connection for more stable gameplay.

FAQs

How do I play Among Us for free on Windows? Use the Microsoft Store version during a free event or install the game through a PC subscription that includes it. Check each platform for current offers before you buy a copy. Does Among Us support crossplay on Windows? Yes. You can join lobbies with players on consoles and mobile as long as everyone uses the same region and a compatible game version. Why does Among Us keep disconnecting on my PC? Unstable Wi Fi, crowded servers, or strict firewall rules often cause disconnects. Change your server region, improve your connection, and allow the game through your firewall to reduce drops. Can I use mods for Among Us on Windows? You can install community mods when you host private sessions with friends who run the same mod pack. Avoid mods in public lobbies to prevent conflicts and report issues.

Tips for new players

Avoid random public lobbies when you want coordinated teamwork.

Keep voice chat software closed when you do not need it.

Learn all task locations to increase your speed.

Create private rooms for organized sessions with friends.

You can install and play Among Us on Windows in just a few minutes when you follow these steps. Steam and the Microsoft Store both give you quick setup paths, and the extra guides help you fix disconnects, loading problems, and crossplay issues so you enjoy stable multiplayer games on your PC.