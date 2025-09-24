Seeing PowerToys install errors? This latest update should fix the issue

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After releasing PowerToys version 0.94.1 last week, Microsoft has now rolled out version 0.94.2. The latest update also aims to fix the installer error that has continued to trouble a lot of users since the last patch.

If you’ve been following the updates, PowerToys version 0.94 originally launched with useful features like a new search bar, shortcut conflict detection, and an improved gliding cursor mode.

However, the release was quickly overshadowed by an annoying installer bug. Users reportedly came across an error message that reads, “Failed to load SilentFilesInUseBAFunction.dll (0x8007007e).”

Microsoft tried to fix the issue with version 0.94.1, but reports from GitHub confirmed that the bootstrapper error continued to block installs. The unfortunate part is that it has troubled users across GitHub downloads, winget, and even the Microsoft Store.

Now, with PowerToys 0.94.2, the problem should be finally fixed. The changelog notes a specific fix for the missing vcruntime dependency, which previously caused the installer to fail. That means you should once again be able to grab PowerToys from any source without running into errors.

Here’s what the changelog for PowerToys version 0.94.2 reads:

41853 – Installer: Fixed the missing vcruntime dependency error that blocked installations and caused the “Failed to load SilentFilesInUseBAFunction.dll (0x8007007e)” bootstrapper failure, restoring successful installs from GitHub, winget, and the Microsoft Store.

Moving on, Microsoft has also teased the upcoming 0.95 release along with a redesigned Keyboard Manager module that will modernize the app’s interface. Moreover, that version is also supposed to include a theme-switching feature.

