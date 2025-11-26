PowerToys’ latest update adds back ‘Image Resizer’ on Windows 10

After releasing PowerToys version 0.96 last week, Microsoft is back with an update, bumping the version to 0.96.1. It’s a small but important update that focuses on stability and bug fixes reported by users across a few popular features.

One of the notable changes in this version is the return of Image Resizer on Windows 10. The tool was missing for some users after the previous update, but version 0.96.1 restores it and ensures it works as expected.

Advanced Paste, meanwhile, receives several fixes in this release:

Removed deprecated OpenAI Prompt Execution Settings properties, enabling the use of new models such as GPT-5.1 in Azure OpenAI.

Updated Foundry Local model parameters to allow for longer output tokens.

Fixed an issue where a model could appear unavailable immediately after being downloaded from Foundry Local.

The update further improves reliability, prevents unexpected crashes, and ensures overall stability. The Awake module also gets attention in this update. A bug that caused timed mode to stay active beyond its set limit is now fixed.

If you use PowerToys, and especially Image Resizer, Foundry Local, Advanced Paste, or Awake, this update is worth installing right away. You can download the latest version from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.