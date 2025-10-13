PS6 Likely to Launch in 2027 With Affordable Price, But Will Be Less Powerful Than Next-gen Xbox Console

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been waiting for Sony’s next-gen console, there’s some update coming in for you. Sony is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6), in 2027 (via The Gamer).

According to PlayStation architect Mark Cerny, the company is already working on the next console, with plans to release it in the near future. Leaker KeplerL2 has corroborated this information, stating that the PS6 is set to launch as soon as 2027.

Well, that launch timeline is reportedly on the cards given that Sony doesn’t come across any unforeseen circumstances. That’s not all; Moore’s Law Is Dead’s last week video on YouTube suggests that PS6 will be less powerful than the next Xbox.

Meanwhile, Xbox next-gen console is also expected to launch in 2027. Despite this, Sony plans to keep the PS6’s price lower than that of the next Xbox, making it a more affordable option for gamers. The decision to prioritize affordability over raw power could be a strategic move by Sony to appeal to a broader audience.

With console prices increasing over time, offering a more budget-friendly option could attract gamers who are looking for value without compromising on quality. As the launch of these next-gen consoles approaches, gamers can expect more information to be released in the coming months.

Moreover, both Sony and Microsoft are likely to reveal more details about their respective consoles, including specifications, pricing, and exclusive games, as they prepare for the highly anticipated 2027 launch. Until then we have to keep looking for leaks and rumors.